The children of Calvin and Mary Roggow invite you to join them in honoring their parents on their 70th wedding anniversary, on June 18. Cards may be sent to them at 2121 Cedarberry Road, North Platte, NE 69101.
The children of Gary and Carolyn Rickett are hosting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 65th anniversary on June 19. Cards may be sent to 1721 East D St., North Platte, NE 69101.
