The family of John and Sandy Rowland are hosting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th anniversary on June 7. Cards may be sent to 2820 W. Fourth St., North Platte, NE 69101.
The children of Carol and Wes Meyer are hosting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on June 7. Cards may be sent to 2016 Anna Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.
