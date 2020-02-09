The family of Bob and Maxine Perlinger are hosting a card shower in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 16. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 203, Paxton, NE 69155.
The family of Bob and Maxine Perlinger are hosting a card shower in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 16. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 203, Paxton, NE 69155.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.