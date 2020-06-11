The family of Gordon and Flo Gadway is requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th anniversary on June 12. Cards may be sent to 914 Cedarberry Road, North Platte, NE 69101.
Most Popular
-
Man's body pulled from Nebraska Public Power District canal Monday morning
-
Family member of victim unleashes angry tirade in court directed at man charged with murder
-
Geiser: Camping and swim beaches reopened
-
Forrester, Robert
-
Hidden treasure chest with valuables worth $1M finally found in Rocky Mountains
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.