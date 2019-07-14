GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BLAIR JAMISYN FAYE LARCHICK
Noah and Taylor Larchick of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Blair Jamisyn Faye, born July 9, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Billy and Kim Trembly of North Platte, Troy and Bobbie Cooper of Maxwell. Great-grandparents are Bea Martin, Coreen Cooper, Butch and Joan Cooper and Oney Crane, all of North Platte, and the late Velma Larchick and the late Lambert Larchick.
SAMUEL JACOB WINDER
Cameron Jacob Winder and Rebecca Lynn Johns of North Platte are the parents of a son, Samuel Jacob, born July 8, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Jennifer Winder and Zipporah Johns, all of North Platte.
RHETT EDWARD SHOCKLEY
Ryan and Kimberly Shockley of North Platte are the parents of a son, Rhett Edward, born July 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Eddie and Sherry Merritt of Wellfleet and Gary and Carol Hovey of North Platte.
QUINN THEODORE HALDEEN
Harold and Danielle Haldeen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Quinn Theodore, born July 5, 2019, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are David and Susanne Dennis and Dorothy Haldeen.
RYDER LOUIS VAK
Jesse and Ashley Vak of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ryder Louis, born July 5, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Jim and Jamie Roberts of Forth Worth, Texas, and James and Sharron Vak of Grant. Great-grandparents are Joe and Julie Vak of Madrid, Richard Allen, Patti Kraus and Albert Kraus, all of Ogallala.
