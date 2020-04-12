GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BRIAR GRACE DORR
Turner and Bridgett Dorr of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Briar Grace, born April 5, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Brian and Stephanie Dorr of North Platte, Shelly Bollman of Sutherland and Richard Bollman of Paxton.
WILLOW ELIZABETH ARIANE ROBERTS
Ashley Hays and Charles Roberts Sr. of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Willow Elizabeth Ariane, born April 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Charles andJaime Roberts, Dennis Teall Jr., and Sandra Haumont, all of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Marylyn Teall.
OTHER HOSPITALS
JESSE DEAN LOUDER
Wendy and Ryan Louder of Hastings are the parents of a son, Jesse Dean, born Feb. 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Vickie McDermott of North Platte and Eric and Denice Louder of Hershey. Great-grandparents are Vernon Shears of Mullen, Linda and Gary Couch of Paxton, Sherry and Bob Denileon of Thornton, Colorado, and Ron and Wanda Shade of Canon City, Colorado.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
