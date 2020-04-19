GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
TAYSOM PAUL ADEN
Timothy and Brooke Aden of North Platte are the parents of a son, Taysom Paul, born April 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Tracy Frederick of Hershey, Mark and Muriel Clark of Sutherland and Danny Sr. and Rozell Aden of Star, Idaho.
OLIVIA JORDYN FINNLEE SIMS
Shawn and Ashley Sims of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Jordyn Finnlee, born April 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Rick and Patty Streweler.
ASHER REX FISHER
Eric and Eddy Fisher of North Platte are the parents of a son, Asher Rex, born April 10, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Shawn and Kathy Miller of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Earl and Rae Fisher of North Platte and Floyd and Charlene Danczak of Johnstown, Colorado.
RYLAN JADE MCCOY
Tanner and Kaycee McCoy of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Rylan Jade, born April 13, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Kim Bubak of Imperial and Vance and Ronda McCoy of Elsie. Great-grandparents are Harold and Suzie Logan of Fairbury, Maggie McCoy of Wauneta and Duane and Roberta Russell of Madrid.
JAXON ROBERT TREMBLY
Caleb and Amy Trembly of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaxon Robert, born April 15, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Bob and Kathy Trembly of Hershey and Marty and Jean Keller of Paxton.
WILLOW ELIZABETH ARIANE ROBERTS
Ashley Hays and Charles Roberts Jr. are the parents of a daughter, Willow Elizabeth Ariane, born April 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Charles and Jaime Roberts, Dennis Teall Jr., and Sandra Haumont, all of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Marylyn Teall.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
