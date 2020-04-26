GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ALAYAH ESTHER GUERRA
Philip Guerra and Brittany Plummer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alayah Esther, born April 20, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Larry Nesselin, Shelly Guerra and Kimberly Hipp of North Platte and Craig Plummer of Kearney.
MILEENA MARIE MACIAS
Shelbie Carlton and Anthony Macias of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Mileena Marie, born April 20, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Catherine Carlton of North Platte, Robin Carlton of Ashland, Illinois, and Juan and Melinda Macias of North Platte.
ADDISON MAE BOURKE
Dylan and Megan Bourke of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Addison Mae, born April 20, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Heather Ross of North Platte and Tim and Chris Bourke of North Platte.
TYSON JOSEPH RYLAND
Joseph and Lori Ryland of McCook are the parents of a son, Tyson Joseph, born April 21, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Donald and Cathy Barnes of State Line, Pennsylvania, Susie Topper of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania and Joseph and Denise Uphoff of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Great-grandmother is Curvey Topper of Shippensburg.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
