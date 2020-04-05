GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
NATILEA MICHELE POWERS
NEVAEH LYNN POWERS
Leanna Mingo of Brule is the mother of twin daughters, Natilea Michele Powers and Nevaeh Lynn Powers, born March 25, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and 5 pounds, 8 ounces, respectively. Grandparents are Tonya Powers of Brule, Colleen Powers and Mike Leikam of Ogallala. Great-grandparents are Ralph and Helen Ballard of Ogallala.
JAXON LEE LEWIS
Kayli Lewis of Maxwell is the mother of a son, Jaxon Lee, born March 30, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Dwana and Kevin Paul of Maxwell.
TY DANIEL DEAVER
Jerry and Laura Deaver of North Platte are parents of a son, Ty Daniel, born March 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 0 ounces. Grandparents are Barry and Janet Deaver of North Platte and Rick and Karen Beranek of Ashland.
ONYX CRUZ DENNIS
Cheralee Hasbrouck and Ron Dennis of North Platte are parents of a son, Onyx Cruz, born March 27, 2020, weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Diana and Jerry Nowatzke, Cindy Cooper, all of North Platte, and LeAnn Grabbing Bear of Grand Island.
PEHREN LILA-JAMES BATTERSHAW
Ryan and Shyloe Battershaw of Valentine are parents of a daughter, Pehren Lila-James, born March 26, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Buddy and Kim Schmit of Nenzel and Shelley Christiansen of Lemoyne.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.