GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KAMRYN MICHAEL ARTHUR
Alex and Kaitlyn Arthur of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kamryn Michael, born Aug. 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Dave and Mary Arthur and Doug and Kay Wright, all of North Platte.
MILA HARPER SMITH
Heather Battershell and Bernie Smith of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Mila Harper, born Aug. 10, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Rhonda Battershell of Paxton and Don and Valma Smith of North Platte.
JAY’SIN VINCENT THOMAS PLUNK
Angelica Sellers and Francisco Plunk of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaysin Vincent Thomas, born Aug. 8, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Kim and Martin Sellers and Tonia and Lonnie Gutowski, all of North Platte.
