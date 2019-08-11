GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ELLIOT TYLER GRANDEL
Sarah and Zane Grandel of North Platte are the parents of a son, Elliot Tyler, born Aug. 6, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Billy Golden and Susan Golden and Dave and Joni Grandel, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Bill and Gwen Golden, and Ed Grandel, all of North Platte, and Don and Jackie Hudgens of Omaha.
ASHER FAY WESTFALL
Patrisha Curtice and Travis Westfall of Cozad are the parents of a son, Asher Fay, born Aug. 4, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Stephanie Curtice, and Richard Westfall, all of Cozad, and Tracy Westfall of Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
WELLAN WOODS ALOI
Natalie Savage and Scott Aloi of North Platte are the parents of a son, Wellan Woods, born Aug. 4, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Frank Aloi and Deb Aloi of North Platte and Julie Savage of Thousand Oaks, California.
ABRIELLAH MARIE WILLIAMS
Josh Williams and Haylee Medich of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Abriellah Marie, born Aug. 2, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
