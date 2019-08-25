GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
MASON ANTHONY PIAZZA
Michael and Charity Piazza of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Mason Anthony, born Aug. 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Ray and Trenda Seifer of Sutherland, Bobbie and Randey Bloom of Texas and Marcy and the late Mike Piazza of Phoenix, Arizona.
ISABELLA MARIE SCULLEY
Brita and Joe Sculley of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Isabella Marie, born Aug. 19, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
BRIDGER CARSON FRICKEL
Mark and Megan Frickel of Wellfleet are the parents of a son, Bridger Carson, born Aug. 18, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Glen and Pat Frickel of Sidney and Wendell and Barb Ring of Grand Island.
OLIVER DEAN THOMPSON
Justin and Stephani Thompson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Oliver Dean, born Aug. 16, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Dennis and Shawna Thompson of North Platte and Cory and Sonja Voycheske of North Platte.
JAYCLYNN L.J. READ
Holly Daro and John Read of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, JaycLynn L.J., born Aug. 15, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Gloria and Charles Read of North Platte and Jean Dishman of North Platte.
AHMANET MAYE ERB
Clinton and Justine Erb of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ahmanet Maye, born Aug. 14, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Roger and Becky Erb, Wayne and Giner Sowle and Faye Sowle, all of North Platte.
SOPHIA MARIE CAUDILLO
Keisha Trujillo and Terrell Caudillo of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Marie, born Aug. 20, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Joe and Laurie Trujillo of North Platte.
OTHER HOSPITALS
LINCOLN
KENZO JOSEPH DRULLINGER
Mariah (Waltemath) and Kalen Drullinger of Lincoln are the parents of a son, Kenzo Joseph, born Aug. 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents and Joseph and Raelene Waltemath and Darrell and Leann Drullinger, all of North Platte.
GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL, LAFAYETTE, COLORADO
GRANT WILLIAM WOOD
Kayla (Faimon) and Eric Wood of Arvada, Colorado, are the parents of a son, Grant William, born July 23, 2019, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Kevin and Pam Wood of North Platte, Jim and Mary Faimon of Stratton, and Gayle and Barbara Ruggles of McCook. He comes home to four siblings: Eli, 8, Seaton, 7, Jonah, 5, and Claire, 2.
