GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
IAN ALEXANDER NEFF
Daniel and Brandi Neff of Maxwell are the parents of a son, Ian Alexander, born Dec. 10, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Keith Neff, Carolyn and Richard Barker, John and Sarah Winchell and the late Nancy Burns, all of North Platte.
GIA JOLIE ANN VIEYRA
Nathan Vieyra and Shawnae Howard of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gia Jolie Ann, born Dec. 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Monte and Shawna Davison, the late Rita Vieyra and George and Helen Vieyra, all of North Platte.
DALLY JO BAILEY BLACK
Austin and Siera Black of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Dally Jo Bailey, born Dec. 4, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
XIMENA NAOMI
SANCHEZ
Maria Sanchez of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Ximena Naomi, born Dec. 11, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Vicente Sanchez and Virginia Lozano.
PERKINS COUNTY HEALTH SERVICES
EEVEE MARIE DEAVER
Matthew and Jessica Deaver of Grant are the parents of a daughter, Eevee Marie, born Nov. 21, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jack and Sheri Chittenden of Paxton, Bernard and Missy Deaver of Grant, and Stan and Janelle Cross of Lamar. Great-grandparents are Virginia and James Deaver of Grant and Alex and Marjorie Schneider of Callaway.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
