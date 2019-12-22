GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
RHETT MAXTON POLLMANN
Max and Kara Pollmann of Culbertson are the parents of a son, Rhett Maxton, born Dec. 17, 2019, weighing eight pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Kris Hughes of Hope Hull, Alabama, and Loren and Margaret Pollmann of Trenton.
MADDIE LYNN COLE
Kelley and Stephanie Cole of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Maddie Lynn, born Dec. 13, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Ronda and Roger Perkins and Richard and Susan Long.
FREYJA ANN MARIE PHILLIPS
Kandace and Grady Phillips of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Freyja Ann Marie, born Dec. 11, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jan and Bill Phillips, Lorena Carpenter and Steve Peck, all of North Platte, and Lori and Gerald Carpenter of Manville, Wyoming.
BECKETT LEE BRADY
Clayton Brady and Karlie Scott of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Beckett Lee, born Dec. 10, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Andy and Candace Scott of Sutherland and Pam Elliott and Robert Brady, both of St. Joseph, Missouri.
BREELYNN RAE BOETTGER
Bo and Jordan Boettger of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Breelynn Rae, born Dec. 11, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Cheryl Boettger of North Platte, Keri and Kelly Jensen of Kearney and Patrick and ReDonna Russell of Alma.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
