GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
HEATHER NICOLE NEILSEN
Kevin and Dixie Neilsen of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Heather Nicole, born Dec. 4, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Grandparents are Rosalin Neilsen of Paxton, and Bernarr and Sue Penick of Lakin, Kansas.
KIPP JOSEPH GREENWOOD
Adam and Rachael Greenwood of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kipp Joseph, born Dec. 1, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Randy Smidt, Bobbi Smidt and Jana Greenwood, all of North Platte.
BRYER REED ENGBRECHT
Jeremy and Shanae Engbrecht of North Platte are the parents of a son, Bryer Reed, born Dec. 1, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Sean and Rosalee Pacheco and James and Lori Engbrecht, all of North Platte.
VAEDA LEE VILLEGAS
Jennifer Barkley and Helio Villegas of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Vaeda Lee, born Nov. 26, 2019, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Tracie and Todd Barkley of North Platte, Danielle Barkley of Lincoln and Helio Villegas Sr. and Ana Lara of Holdrege.
ADDISON KATHERINE YOUNG
Bo and Ashley Young of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Addison Katherine, born Nov. 26, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Andy and Doris Young of North Platte, Manny and Katherine Pacheco of Wallace and Don and Denise Whitson of Lincoln. Great-grandmother is Edyth Lehmkuhl.
BRIANNA LYNN OXLEY
Amber Ross of Cozad is the mother of a daughter, Brianna Lynn, born Nov. 25, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
LANDRI GLORIA CHRISTIANSEN
Chad and Kristi Christiansen of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Landri Gloria, born Nov. 24, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Jim and Nickie Weinman of Arnold and Mike and Janet Christiansen of Hadar.
HARRISON WADE BIERMAN
Rebecca Black and Blake Bierman of Arnold are the parents of a son, Harrison Wade, born Nov. 24, 2019, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Roger and Rose Bierman of Arnold, Lane Black and Missy Wenz, both of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Bill and Linda Bierman of Riga, Michigan, Jack Ganun of Blissfield, Michigan, Doug and Kathy Wenz and Bob and Elaine Black, all of North Platte.
SUTTON JUNE SPECK
Wade and Cassie Speck of Keystone are the parents of a daughter, Sutton June, born Nov. 23, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Shawna Speck of Keystone, Mike Knoop of Beatrice and Kim Tegtmeier of Hickman.
OLIVIA JANE LAMOUREAUX
Tonie Thornton and William Lamoureaux of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Olivia June, born Nov. 20, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jack and Regina Lamoureaux and Joyce and Kevin Thornton.
KATELYNN JOANN KOUBEK
Macy and Dustin Koubek of Arnold are the parents of a daughter, Katelynn JoAnn, born Nov. 20, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Pete and Tonie Koubek of Arnold, Susan and Tom Schmiett of Gothenburg, Bill and Betty Butter of Arapahoe, Matt and Silvia Breinig of Wichita, Kansas, and Lanna and Bridget Martinez-Ward of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Tim and Lael Greenlee of Gothenburg and Candace and Randy Fagot of Lexington.
CAMILLE ELIZABETH PETERSON
Josie Palmer and Levi Peterson of Maxwell are the parents of a daughter, Camille Elizabeth, born Dec. 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John and Becky Peterson of Stapleton and Rob and Tami Palmer of Brady.
OTHER HOSPITALS
AVERA SACRED HEART HOSPTIAL, YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA
LANE MICHAEL ABEL
Jackie (Dvoracek) and Tyler Abel of Springfield, South Dakota, are the parents of a son, Lane Michael, born Nov. 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Linda Abel of North Platte and Dave and Joanne Dvoracek of Springfield, South Dakota. Lane comes home to two siblings, Taytem, 5, and Rylee, 3.
