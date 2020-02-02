GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
COLTER MORGAN BREZENSKI
Benjamin and Cathy Brezenski of North Platte are the parents of a son, Colter Morgan, born Jan. 27, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Gail and Steve Brezenski of North Platte and David and Krystal Vaughan of Omaha.
EMMA RAE MORRISON
Billy Morrison and Karisa Richardson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Emma Rae, born Jan. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
CAMDYN GRACE LINDSTEDT
Brandon and Whitney Lindstedt of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Camdyn Grace, born Jan. 22, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jon and Rebecca Schroeder of Curtis and Ted and Deb Lindstedt of Cozad.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.