GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
VICTORIA LOPEZ PEREZ
Estefanny and Carlos Lopez of Hayes Center are the parents of a daughter, Victoria Lopez Perez, born Feb. 18, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Fanny and Manuel Perez and Paty and Luis Lopez, all of Michoacan, Mexico.
LUKE GREGORY DOWNEY
Brent and Nicole Downey of North Platte are the parents of a son, Luke Gregory, born Feb. 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Greg and Cheri Sis of Elsie, Tom and Audrey Downey of Lexington and Diane Downey of Cloverdale, Indiana.
FORREST COREY JAMES LEISER
Kelsey Leiser of North Platte is the mother of a son, Forrest Corey, born Feb. 14, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Rhonda and Michael Musolf of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Ellen Warath of North Platte, Ron and Sharon Leiser of Santa Ysabel, California, and the late Evelyn Markham and the late Richard Musolf.
CARSON JAMES RAY GAONA
Rebecca Peters and Gilbert Gaona of North Platte are the parents of a son, Carson James Ray, born Feb. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Rick and Risa Peters, Tom and Georgia Maxwell and Gilbert Gaona, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Gladith Maire of Sutherland, Dick Peters of Hyannis and Mary Gaona of Loveland, Colorado.
MYLA RENEE PEREZ
Savannah Reed and Christopher Perez of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Myle Renee, born Feb. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Lynette Swartwood, Angie and Jim Reed, Jesse Perez and Juanita Garvin.
ASHLYN DAWN ORVIN
Vera LaBay and Jered Orvin of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ashlyn Dawn, born Feb. 12, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Christopher LaBay and Anna LaBay, both of McCook, Amy LaBay and Michael Schauffler of Davenport, Florida, Randy and Jamie Orvin of Sutherland and Cheri Kinder of Layton, Utah.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
