GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CHLOE ELAINE KUBERT
Cayla Loveland and Mitch Kubert of Oconto are the parents of a daughter, Chloe Elaine, born Feb. 6, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Anita James of Petersburg, Stacy Kubert of Elwood and Wendy and Robert Zeigler of North Platte.
AARON JOSHUA EVERHART
Petra Cortes and Eric Everhart of North Platte are the parents of a son, Aaron Joshua, born Feb. 4, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Mel and Marcine Everhart of North Platte and Andres Cortes of Baja California, Mexico.
HARPER LYNN BROWN
Jordan and Laura Brown of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Harper Lynn, born Feb. 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Pattyh O’Brien of Wallace and Tammy Brown of Sutherland.
NEHEMIAH ALLAN MARTINEZ
Aspen Martinez of Curtis is the parent of a son, Nehemiah Allan, born Feb. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Toni Hottovy-Bomberger of Curtis, Jeffery Bomberger of Curtis and Robert Martinez of Monticello, Minnesota.
MALCOLM KEELE HENLINE
Nicholas and Marcia Henline of North Platte are the parents of a son, Malcolm Keele, born Feb. 2, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Charles and Leigh Henline of North Platte and John and Wendy Keele of Hastings.
ANNA GRACE CAHILL
Bobby and Kelsey Cahill of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Anna Grace, born Jan. 29, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Brad and Barb Petersen of North Platte and Gerald and Amy Cahill of Maxwell.
ZAILLIE ANN BARNER-LOVETTE
Hanna Barner-Lovette and Jonathan Wright of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zaillie Ann, born Feb. 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Dustin Barner of Northn Platte, Kristi Lovette of Fort Collins, Colorado, Mark Wright of North Platte and Cheryl Wright of Maxwell.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
