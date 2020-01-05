GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
LANGSTON DREW WHITE
Luke and Ali White of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Langston Drew, born on Dec. 31, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Melissa White of Curtis, Arlyn White of Maywood and Jacqueline Hughes of Salida, Colorado. Great-grandparents are Del and Beverly Vanderwerff of Curtis and Linda Bieker of Hoisington, Kansas.
MACKENZIE HARPER HIGGINS
Bryan and Amber Higgins of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Mackenzie Harper, born Dec. 30, 2019, weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Alan and Annette Kramer of Stapleton and Ken and Rose Higgins of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
ELENA ROSE HETTINGER
Alexandria Sines and Allen Hettinger of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Elena Rose, bron Dec. 30, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
RYANN ROSE WHEELER
Samantha Marquez and Matt Wheeler of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ryann Rose, born Dec. 23, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Cindy and Rod Wheeler and Susan and Pablo Marquez, all of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
