GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ASHTEN RENE BENELL
Brett and Molly Benell of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Ashten Rene, born Jan. 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
ALAIA MARIANTHI KING
Hunter and Ashley King of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alaia Marianthi, born Jan. 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Archie and Denise Ioannides and Tom and Darcy King, all of North Platte.
MATEO GALE
BUSTAMANTE
Eleno and Quinne Bustamante of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mateo Gale, born Jan. 7, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces.
BLAKE JOSE MARTINEZ
Joseph and Katie Martinez of Hayes Center are the parents of a son, Blake Jose, born Jan. 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Ronnie and Marilyn Holub of Atwood, Kansas, Wanda Martinez of Hershey, and the late Joe Martinez. Great-grandmother is Lucas Martinez of Pearsall, Texas.
CROSBY CANON
CHRISTENSEN
Dusty and Sarah Christensen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Crosby Canon, born Jan. 6, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are John and Wendy Christensen of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Bruce and Marilyn Sinclair of Laramie, Wyoming.
KOLLINS JEAN CLOUGH
Kyle and Katelynn Clough of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Kollins Jean, born Jan. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Rod and Donna Clough of Wallace, JoDee Hild of Wallace and Kent Hild of North Platte.
KREED THEODORE LEWIS
Miranda Lewis of North Platte is the nother of a son, Kreed Theodore, born Jan. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Ted and Brandy Lewis of North Platte.
PAYTON BELL ELLIS
Michael and Alisha Ellis of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Payton Bell, born Jan. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Chuck and Milissa Ellis, Tony Boerder and Rosa Boerder, all of Ogallala.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
