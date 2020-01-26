GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

NIKKO JOAKIM CRUZ NAVARRETE

Brianna Vieyra and Jonah Navarrete of North Platte are the parents of a son, Nikko Joakim Cruz, born Jan. 14, 2020, weighing 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents and great-grandparents are Mark and Theresa Vieyra, Andrea and John Schneider, Buck and Sandy Ripple, Manuel and Nellie Serrano, Carmen and John Vieyra and Joann Navarrete.

WINNIE RAE-LYNN CONTRERAS

Joel Contreras and Savannah Donohoe of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Winnie Rae-Lynn, born Jan. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are John and Teresa Donohoe and Larry and Heather Crozier, all of North Platte, Chad and Tessa Ronning of San Angelo, Texas, and Nick Contreras of Ansley.

JAXON RAY COSME

Tori Miller and Gil Cosme of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaxon Ray Cosme, born Jan. 15, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are James and Melody Miller and Donna Cosme of North Platte.

HANNAH RAE BARTON

Jessica Dannatt and Anthony Barton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Rae, born Jan. 13, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

HUNTER LEE BELL

April Zierke and Dakota Bell of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hunter Lee, born Jan. 13, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Linda Liakos, Misti Carlton, Lenora Wilson and David Cobb, all of North Platte.

REMINGTYN ANN BOLLMAN

Cooper and Jana Bollman of Imperial are the parents of a daughter, Remingtyn Ann, born Jan. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Rick and Tammy Zarybnicky of Odell, Richard Bollman of Paxton and Shelly Bollman of Sutherland.

PRESLEIGH MAE THOMPSON

Colby and Amber Thompson of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Presleigh Mae, born Jan. 9, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Galen Hickert of McCook, and Brandi Schleeman and Larry and Eileen Thompson, all of Curtis.

LEXINGTON REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER

MILA AMARA ALVARADO

Takia Shepherd and Daniel Alvarado of Cozad are the parents of a daughter, Mila Amara, born Jan. 13, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Dawn and Kenny Meredith and Eloisa and Alejandro Alvarado. Great-grandparents are Leroy and Gaylene Brindle, Carol and John Wilson and Roger Meredith.

DENVER, COLORADO

QUINN TYLER SMIT

Sara Heim-Smit and Barry Smit of Denver are the parents of a son, Quinn Tyler, born Dec. 5, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Suzanne Heim of Denver, formerly of North Platte, and Joke Smit of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Quinn has two older sisters, Jade, 8, and Stella, 6.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

