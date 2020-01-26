GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
NIKKO JOAKIM CRUZ NAVARRETE
Brianna Vieyra and Jonah Navarrete of North Platte are the parents of a son, Nikko Joakim Cruz, born Jan. 14, 2020, weighing 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents and great-grandparents are Mark and Theresa Vieyra, Andrea and John Schneider, Buck and Sandy Ripple, Manuel and Nellie Serrano, Carmen and John Vieyra and Joann Navarrete.
WINNIE RAE-LYNN CONTRERAS
Joel Contreras and Savannah Donohoe of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Winnie Rae-Lynn, born Jan. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are John and Teresa Donohoe and Larry and Heather Crozier, all of North Platte, Chad and Tessa Ronning of San Angelo, Texas, and Nick Contreras of Ansley.
JAXON RAY COSME
Tori Miller and Gil Cosme of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaxon Ray Cosme, born Jan. 15, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are James and Melody Miller and Donna Cosme of North Platte.
HANNAH RAE BARTON
Jessica Dannatt and Anthony Barton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Rae, born Jan. 13, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces.
HUNTER LEE BELL
April Zierke and Dakota Bell of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hunter Lee, born Jan. 13, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Linda Liakos, Misti Carlton, Lenora Wilson and David Cobb, all of North Platte.
REMINGTYN ANN BOLLMAN
Cooper and Jana Bollman of Imperial are the parents of a daughter, Remingtyn Ann, born Jan. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Rick and Tammy Zarybnicky of Odell, Richard Bollman of Paxton and Shelly Bollman of Sutherland.
PRESLEIGH MAE THOMPSON
Colby and Amber Thompson of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Presleigh Mae, born Jan. 9, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Galen Hickert of McCook, and Brandi Schleeman and Larry and Eileen Thompson, all of Curtis.
LEXINGTON REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER
MILA AMARA ALVARADO
Takia Shepherd and Daniel Alvarado of Cozad are the parents of a daughter, Mila Amara, born Jan. 13, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Dawn and Kenny Meredith and Eloisa and Alejandro Alvarado. Great-grandparents are Leroy and Gaylene Brindle, Carol and John Wilson and Roger Meredith.
DENVER, COLORADO
QUINN TYLER SMIT
Sara Heim-Smit and Barry Smit of Denver are the parents of a son, Quinn Tyler, born Dec. 5, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Suzanne Heim of Denver, formerly of North Platte, and Joke Smit of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Quinn has two older sisters, Jade, 8, and Stella, 6.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.