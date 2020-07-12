GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
STELLA MARIE FARR
Shane and Susie Farr of Farnam are the parents of a daughter, Stella Marie, born July 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Dennis Fiala of Seward, Fred and Lisa Farr of Curtis and the late Loretta Fiala and Donnie Farr. Great-grandparents are Stan and Ann Farr of Farnam and Tim and Mary Axthelm of North Platte.
BERKLEY ANN MANNIS
Heath and Ashley Mannis of Goodland, Kansas, are the parents of a daughter, Berkley Ann, born July 7, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Troy and Anna Mannis of Goodland and JoAnn Schmidt of Lincoln.
ELIANA OAKLEY-RAE WAILES
Kayla Billups and Jamie Wailes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Eliana Oakley-Rae, born July 7, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Debbie and Jeff Lane of Tillamook, Oregon, Gwen and Steve Jurgens of Grand Island and Danny Whitmyer of Dowagiac, Michigan.
LUKA KIRK HILL
Jeremy and Tiffany Hill of North Platte are the parents of a son, Luka Kirk, born July 6, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Patrick and Melinda Reckard and Vicki Lewis, all of North Platte. Great-grandfather is Robert Peal of North Platte.
ASHER LEE-ANTHONY MACHACEK
Mark Machacek and Chelsey Witthuhn of North Platte are the parents of a son, Asher Lee-Anthony, born July 5, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Darwin and Denise Ehlers of North Platte and David and Susan Machacek of Sutherland.
WYATT ALAN WAWRZYNKIEWICZ
Jake and Kate Wawrzynkiewicz of North Platte are the parents of a son, Wyatt Alan, born July 2, 2020, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Greg and Pam Wolford of McCook and Jack and Patty Wawrzynkiewicz of Bellevue. Great-grandparents are Linda Linke of Cozad amd Paul and Joan Wawrzynkiewicz of Omaha.
JAMES PAUL PLUNK
Mykail Lauby and James Plunk of North Platte are the parents of a son, James Paul, born July 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Paul Lauby of Lexington and Rebecca and Jim Plunk of North Platte.
NAEH THERESA SARDINA
Mercades Mendoza of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Naeh Theresa, born July 1, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Stephanie Zavala and Jason Lobdell of Grand Island.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
