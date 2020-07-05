GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ALLIE MAY BENNETT
Skyler Bennett and Tara Karas of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Allie May, born June 20, 2020, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Brad and Maria Benedict of Valentine, Larry Holbrook and Brenda Karas of North Platte. She comes home to two siblings, Braydon Musolf and Keenan Bennett.
CAIDEN MICHAEL GARTNER
Skyler Flood and David Gartner of North Platte are the parents of a son, Caiden Michael, born June 29, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Charlene and Charles Swalberg of North Platte and Steve and Sherry Gartner of Curtis.
MADDOX LYNN NEWBREY
Tiffany Donner and Casey Newbrey of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Maddox Lynn, born June 28, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Roger and Paula Donner of Gothenburg and Tammy and Jeff Bonifas of Gothenburg. Great-grandparents are Arleen Newbrey and Linda Crisman, all of of Gothenburg.
ELAINA LORRAINE LYNCH
William Lynch and Alexis Springer of Callaway are the parents of a daughter, Elaina Lorraine, born June 26, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Deb and Travis Lynch of Lincoln and Sabrina Hall of Lincoln.
RAY ANTHONY CHARLES HANSEN
Nikkita Wolfe and Sean Hansen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ray Anthony Charles Hansen, born on June 25, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Raymond and Darlene Hansen of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
