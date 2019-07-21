GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
MICAH LANE CONNICK
Mike and Amanda Connick of North Platte are the parents of a son, Micah Lane, born July 16, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Heidi and Neal Criddle of North Platte and Ron and Diane Connick of Sutherland.
DIEM ROSE FEENEY
Kyer and Megan Feeney of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Diem Rose, born July 14, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Tim and Pam Feeney of North Platte and Joseph and Cee Cee Polt of Hershey.
ROWDY THOMAS BOOTS
Justin and Kelsy Boots of Eustis are the parents of a son, Rowdy Thomas, born July 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Rod and Mabel Boots of Ashby and Joe and Debbie Powders of Freedom, Oklahoma.
XAVIER JAMES
GARDNER
Curtis and Angela Gardner of North Platte are the parents of a son, Xavier James, born July 12, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Doug and Ronda Edwards of North Platte and Tina Daniels of Wallace.
NASH ALEXANDER EYTEN
Justina Blake and Nicholas Eyten of North Platte are the parents of a son, Nash Alexander, born July 11, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Shari and Rick Blake of Sutherland and Donna and Warren Redinger of North Platte.
LEIGHTYN MARIE
MURDOCK
Shawn and Michelle Murdock of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Leightyn Marie, born July 10, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Deb and Steven Murdock of North Platte, Judy Schmidt of Bellevue and Carroll and Patsy Schmidt of Phoenix. Great-grandparent is Darlene Small of North Platte.
QUINN BRYON
BRITTENHAM
Jeff and Rebecca Brittenham of North Platte are the parents of a son, Quinn Bryon, born July 8, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Mary Jo and Ralph Gosnell and Cathy and Rick Brittenham, all of North Platte.
DAWSON LEE RIEDEL
Dalton and Mariah Riedel of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Dawson Lee, born July 9, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Mark Riedel of Oshkosh, Stacey Winn of Hastings and Jody and Marcia Strasburg of Arnold.
