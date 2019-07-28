GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JETT ROBERT STEVENSON
Kyle and Katie Stevenson of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Jett Robert, born July 24, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 6.3 ounces. Grandparents are Gene and Kerri Stevenson of Sutherland and Rob and Jennifer Sandberg of Sutherland.
SHARLOTTE ROSE LAGUARDIA
Joey and Mariana LaGuardia of McCook are the parents of a daughter, Sharlotte Rose, born July 22, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Patrick and Doris LaGuardia of Stockville.
CHEYENNE NICOLE HOWITT
Jacob and Skyler Howitt of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Cheyenne Nicole, born July 19, 2019, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Jim and Paula Bagwell of North Platte, Darrell Howitt of Maxwell and Paula Smalley of Maxwell.
BRIA LYNN ZEBOSKI
Rodney and Lindsey Zeboski of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Bria Lynn Zeboski, born July 19, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Laura McWha of North Platte, Larry and Katy Lashell of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Janet Melvin of West Frankfort, Illinois. Great grandmother is Gwen Nichols of North Platte.
BROOKLYN INNA JO OBERMEIER
Henry and Brandi Obermeier of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Brooklyn Inna Jo, born July 19, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Henry and Donna Obermeier of North Platte, Jerome and Connie Kramer of Stapleton and Jon McNeel of North Platte.
MAIZIE RENE-ANN-ENG
Chelsey M. Eng of McCook is the parent of a daughter, Maizie Rene-Ann, born July 17, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Lisa Eng of Thedford.
