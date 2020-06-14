Birth announcements, June 14

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
RYATT LEE SHELTON
Derick and Shandell Shelton of Gothenburg are the parents of a child, Ryatt Lee, born June 5, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Big brother is Rex. Grandparents are Mike and Barb Gunther of Arnold, and Fred and Theresa Shelton of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Dell and Chyrel Cerny of Arnold, Leo and Elizabeth Colson of North Platte and Steve and Patsy Shafer of Platteville, Colorado.
ELLIE MAE MARIE STEARLEY
RaeAnn and Dean Stearley of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ellie Mae Marie, born June 9, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Sheri Mlady and Doug and Ester Stearley, all of North Platte.
ARIC ALAN CORRELL
Evan and Alarie Correll of North Platte are the parents of a son, Aric Alan, born June 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Julie Correll and Alan and Amy White, all of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
