GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JOSIAH DAX SCHMIDT
Joshua and Ranell Schmidt of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Josiah Dax, born June 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are David and Twila Schmidt of Ronan, Montana, and Doyle and Amy Koehn of Paxton.
KYE MICHAEL COOPER
Jarid and Lakyn Cooper of Hershey are the parents of a son, Kye Michael, born June 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Dawn Linstrom and Tim and Nancy Cooper, all of Hershey, and Jeremy and Holly Mentzer of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Jim Cooper, Wanda Cart, Larry and Roz Linstrom, Steve and Kathy Mentzer, all of North Platte, Rick and Donna Elsasser of Hershey and Beth Jochen of Kearney.
BRIGGS ELLIOT JARZYNKA
Bryce and Cassie Jarzynka of North Platte are the parents of a son, Briggs Elliot, born June 15, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Laverne and Sharon Jarzynka and Brian and Gwen Porter.
ANNIE JEAN JARZYNKA
Bryce and Cassie Jarzynka of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Annie Jean, born June 15, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Laverne and Sharon Jarzynka and Brian and Gwen Porter.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
