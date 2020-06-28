GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
TUFF FLOYD LIENEMANN
Jason Lienemann and Jackie Erdman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Tuff Floyd, born June 23, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Eric and Carrie Lienemann of North Platte, DeShawn and Curtis Schmidt of Minden, and Gary Erdman of Casper, Wyoming.
ALLIE MAY BENNETT
Skyler Bennett and Tara Karas of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Allie May, born June 20, 2020, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Brad and Maria Benedict of Valentine, Larry Holdrook and Brenda Karas of North Platte. She comes home to two sublings, Braydon Musolf and Keenan Bennett.
JAYZEN RYAN ANDREWS
Ashley and Jorden Andrews are the parents of a son, Jayzen Ryan, born June 18, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Samantha and Justin Zirnig and R.B. and Angie Simmons.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
