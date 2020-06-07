GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KENT NELSON LEWIS
Waylon and Sarah Lewis of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kent Nelson, born June 1, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Martha Nelson of Lincoln and Marilyn Bolinger of Alliance.
BRAYDEN JAY KEISER
Jason and Alisa Keiser of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Brayden Jay, born May 30, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Paul and Sue DeRoo of Zeeland, Michigan and Doug and Vickie Keiser of Gothenburg.
NICOLE ELEANOR CHRISTENSEN
Brett and Adrienne Christensen of Dickens are the parents of a daughter, Nicole Eleanor, born May 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Cindy Christensen of Wallace, Stacy Lund of Newcastle and Kevin White of Montana.
AUSTYN MILLIE MARIE ROSENBURG
Joshua Rosenburg and Brandy Hovey of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Austyn Millie Marie, born May 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Dale A. Hovey of North Platte and the late Millie Hovey and Kathy Speck.
KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
JOAH MARIE LEE
Laura and Nick Lee of Kearney are the parents of a daughter, Joah Marie, born May 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are David and Valerie Steffes of North Platte and Joel and Deb Lee of Doniphan. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Betty Steffes of North Platte and Francis Lee of Grant
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.