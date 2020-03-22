GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CLINT JAMES WALTHER
Cole and Shelby Walther of North Platte are the parents of a son, Clint James, born March 18, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are John and Brenda McClellen, Clint and Kerri Walther and Bob and Wendy Meyer, all of North Platte.
COOPER ROLAND DRAKE
Kayla and Nathan Drake of North Platte are the parents of a son, Cooper Roland, born March 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are the late Pamela Waggener and Mike Waggener of Hoxie, Kansas, Lyla Melstrom of San Antonio, Texas, and Jennifer and Robert Drake of North Platte.
GRAYLI KAY ALBERTSON
Kristopher Albertson and Alyssa Holt of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Grayli Kay Albertson, born March 16, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Kevan and Rosalie Albertson of North Platte, and Shellie Rossell and Floyd Holt, both of Gothenburg.
BENTLEE LEE McCUISTON
Alisa Hassett and Shevie McCuiston of North Platte are the parents of a son, Bentlee Lee, born March 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are James and Cathy Hassett and Richie and Mendie McCuiston, all of North Platte, and Wendy Perez of Omaha.
COLT BORGMANN
Jonathan and Kayla Borgmann of North Platte are the parents of a son, Colt, born March 10, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mark and Deb Helmuth of Firestone, Colorado, Jarret and Lara Eichner of North Platte and Angela Wernsman of Haxtun, Colorado.
EDDIE MICHAEL HAUPT JR.
Eddie and Dixie Haupt of North Platte are the parents of a son, Eddie Michael, born March 13, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Frederick W. Howell of Humble, Teaxs and Kathy E. Jones of North Pole, Alaska.
AVA GRACE EWERT
Spencer and Kayla Ewert of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Ava Grace, born March 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Jeremy and Gail Ewert of Ogallala, Dennis Cooney of Norwalk, Iowa, and Michelle Alfes of Nampa, Idaho.
NOAH DEAN SCHAEFFER
Kyle Hinton and JuliAnna Schaeffer of Thedford are the parents of a son, Noah Dean, born March 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Linda and Gary Schaeffer of Thedford and Bob and Jorene Hinton of Alliance. Great-grandmother is Judy Sutton of Alliance.
REMEDY LOUROSE DURAN
Victoria Tapia and Brent Duran of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Remedy LouRose, born March 10, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Ronda Yonkers, Renee Duran and Sergio Duran, all of North Platte.
AMELIA LEIGH TATMAN
Amber and Mitchell Tatman of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Leigh, born March 6, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Layne and Marie Piper, and Mike Tatman, all of North Platte, and the late Shawna Tatman and the late William and Leona Webster.
CHARLEY CHET BUFFINGTON
Beau and Jessica Buffington of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Charley Chet Buffington, born May 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Maureen O’Hanahan of Dallas, Texas, Clint Wickizer of Cambridge and the late Mark Buffington and the late Donna Wickizer.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.