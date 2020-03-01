GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CECILIA DEE TORRES
Jory and Nikki Torres of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Cecilia Dee, born Feb. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Rocky and Robyn Torres of North Platte and Ed and Karen Boyle of Creighton. Great-grandparents are Pete and Delores Torres of North Platte, Ed and Bette Boyle of O’Neill and Joe Buelt of Neligh. Cecilia comes home to a brother, Pax.
JOSSLINN JANE WENGLER
Anthony and Stephanie Wengler of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Josslinn Jane, born Feb. 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.
L.J. WILLIAM HENDERSON
Brandi Bomberger and Levi Henderson of Curtis are the parents of a son, L.J. William, born Feb. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
SHANTEL MARNISE GROSS
Shaun and Shantel Gross of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Shantel Marnise, born Feb. 21, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Joe and Marinda Gross of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Hannes and Denise Van Sittert of Chililabombwe, Zambia. Great-grandparents are David and Ans Frits, Harry and Fien Gross, Johan and Joey Van Sittert and George and Niena Hauptfleisch.
SEBASTION ELIAS ARCHER DAVIS
Matt and Lee Davis of Curtis are the parents of a son, Sebastion Elias Archer, born Feb. 18, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Greg and Neva Hunter of Wallace.
CHLOE MARIE HAYES
Charles and Christine Hayes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Chloe Marie, born Feb. 20, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Rhonda Mallam of North Platte and Malinda and the late George Hayes of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
