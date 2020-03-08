GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ANTHONEY NOLAN BERG
Tracey Berg of North Platte is the mother of a son, Anthoney Nolan, born March 2, 2020, weighing 10 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Stacey Wilkins of Maxwell and Scott Berg of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Vickie Wilkins of Cozad and Dolan Berg of North Platte.
ANDERSON LADD ENSZ
Ryan and Elizabeth Ensz of Madrid are the parents of a son, Anderson Ladd, born March 3, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Lee and Carol Nikkel and Gordon and Janette Ensz, all of Madrid.
MEMPHIS ROSE OSTROWSKY
Tyler Ostrowsky and Brandy Thomas of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Memphis Rose, born Feb. 28, 2020, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Ryan and Alison Frazier of Omaha and Darlene Thomas of Lincoln. Great-grandmother is Marjorie Shepard of McCook.
OPELA KRISTIN VIEYRA
Jerome and Abigail Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Opela Kristin, born Feb. 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Kristy Opela of Stapleton and Jerry and Donna Vieyra of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
