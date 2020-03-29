GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JADE ABIGAIL STRUCKMAN
Tanner and Krista Struckman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jade Abigail, born March 23, 2020, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Mark and Sheila Bigelow of North Platte and Tom and Sharon Struckman of Brule.
ASHER MARK STRUCKMAN
Tanner and Krista Struckman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Asher Mark, born March 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Sheila Bigelow of North Platte and Tom and Sharon Struckman of Brule.
RYDER SCOTT LUCAST
David and Shelby Lucast of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ryder Scott, born March 18, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 12½ ounces.
ANISTON LYNN McCAIN
Lucas and Olivia McCain of Maywood are the parents of a daughter, Aniston Lynn, born March 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Paula Klein of Moorefield and Scott and Shari McCain of Fremont. Great-grandma is Judy Stork of Blair.
AMELIA LEIGH TATMAN
Amber and Mitchell Tatman of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Leigh, born March 6, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Layne and Marie Pyzer, and Mike Tatman, all of North Platte, and the late Shawna Tatman and the late William and Leona Webster.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
