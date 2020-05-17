GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
GREYSON DANIEL RAMOS
Nathaniel and Jennifer Ramos of North Platte are the parents of a son, Greyson Daniel, born May 13, 2020, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Margaret Ramos and Christopher and Kimberly Kelley, all of North Platte.
BLAIR GENE VAN NEWKIRK
Kolby and Megan Van Newkirk of Oshkosh are parents of a daughter, Blair Gene, born May 12, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Diane Huebner of Hershey and Joe and Cyndi Van Newkirk of Oshkosh; and great-grandparents Miriam Huebner of North Platte and Barb and George Malwitz.
HENRY LEE SCOTT
Isabell Popejoy and Timothy Scott III of North Platte are parents of a son, Henry Lee Scott, born May 11, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
VIVIAN LYNN LORENSEN
Jared and Codi Lorensen of North Platte are parents of a daughter, Vivian Lynn, born May 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Carolyn Lorensen of West Point and Perry and Patricia Martens of Climbing Hill, Iowa.
KINSLEY MARIE LITZ
Mick and Taylor LItz of Benkelman are parents of a daughter, Kinsley Marie, born May 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Cindy LItz of North Platte and Justin and Sherri Lazootin of Blue Springs, Missouri.
LILIANA MADISON JUNE TUBBS
James and Sheena Tubbs of North Platte are parents of a daughter, Liliana Madison June, born May 7, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Kim and Shelly Thomas of Broken Bow and James and LIsa Tubbs of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733.
