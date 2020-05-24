GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
LEGACY LAMAR ZAIRE BRYANT
Rashaun Bryant and Alicia Ortega of North Platte are the parents of a son, Legacy Lamar Zaire, born May 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Royal and Veronica Bryant of North Platte and Sunny and Shawn Ritchie of Elko, Nevada.
LUCAS RAY MCGINNIS
Christina McGinnis of Cozad is the mother of a son, Lucas Ray, born May 17, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Laura and Rodney Hunt of Palisade and Wade and Debbie McGinnis of Lincoln.
AVERY DWAYNE MCGINNIS
Christina McGinnis of Cozad is the mother of a son, Avery Dwayne, born May 17, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Laura and Rodney Hunt of Palisade and Wade and Debbie McGinnis of Lincoln.
CHEVY STEPHEN JAMES HUNTSMAN
Stephanie Ruth Huntsman of North Platte is the mother of a son, Chevy Stephen James, born May 19, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparnts are Cindy and Tom Huntsman of North Platte.
GEORGE RICHARD BOLLINGER IV
Trey and Whitney Bollinger of Maxwell are the parents of a son, George Richard IV, born May 14, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are David and Judy Todd of Hendersonville, Tennessee and George and Natalie Bollinger of Denver.
WELLS MATTHEW HUEBNER
Bryce and Whitney Huebner of Hershey are the parents of a son, Wells Matthew, born May 14, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
BRYAN HOSPITAL, LINCOLN
CADEN DANIEL PASQUINELLY
Alyssa (Homan) and Dominic Pasquinelly of Lincoln are the parents of a son, Caden Daniel, born April 28, 2020, weighing 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Danny and Lisa Homan of Valentine and Chris and Michelle Pasquinelly of North Platte.
OLATHE MEDICAL CENTER, OLATHE, KANSAS
PAXTON JAMES MARXMAN
Macy (Granger) and Brandon Marxman of Atchison, Kansas, are the parents of a son, Paxton James, born April 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Stephen Granger of North Platte, Chris Marxman of Queen Creek, Arizona and David Marxman of Chandler, Arizona. Great-grandparents are Glynn Ward of North Platte, Janet and Jerry Granger of Lincoln, Ron and Carol McBride of Sun Lakes, Arizona and Marlene Marxman of Chandler.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
