GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JOSEY EDITH BOLAND
Cord and Michelle Boland of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Josey Edith, born May 26, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Doug Boland of North Platte, Kirk and Barb Neal of Tryon and Cynthia Boland of North Platte.
DEMI RAE REED
Stevie and Judd Reed of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Demi Rae, born May 25, 2020, weighing 10 pounds. Grandparents are Joan and Mitch Reed and Karen and Steve Swedberg, all of North Platte.
JEDIDIAH RAY WALTER
Josh and Chelsea Walter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jedidiah Ray, born May 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Terry and Fred Zogg, Ruth and Rick Hoffman and Victor and Stephanie Walter, all of North Platte.
JENSEN REX SONNENFELD
Cameron and Jesi Sonnenfeld of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jensen Rex, born May 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Casey and Wanda Nelms of Sutherland and Don and Joan Sonnenfeld of Ravenna.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.