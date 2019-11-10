GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BAKER THOMAS ERICKSON
Justin and Brandi Erickson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Baker Thomas, born Nov. 4, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Rod and Crystal Dye of North Platte and Scott and Carmen Erickson of North Platte.
WILLIAM THOMAS GOODNER JR.
Samantha and Justin Goodner of North Platte are the parents of a son, William Thomas Jr., born Nov. 1, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are William Thomas Leeper and Mauricette Leeper of Ogallala.
KYRIAN GERARD SCHNEIDER
Jess and Jacqueline Schneider of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kyrian Gerard, born Nov. 1, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Nancy Schneider and Deborah Parkinson, all of North Platte, and Michael Deacon of Richfield, North Carolina.
HAYSLEE MARIE BAKER
Corey and Tiffany Baker of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hayslee Marie, born Oct. 31, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
DALIS COLE BROWERS
Amber and Austin Browers of North Platte are the parents of a son, Dalis Cole, born Oct. 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Doug and Sharla Willard and John and the late Carol Browers, all of North Platte.
DAXTON WILLIAM ROBERT MAJOR
Dalton Major and Danika Cumming of North Platte are the parents of a son, Daxton William Robert, born Oct. 29, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Danielle and Mark Southard, Michael and Cristi Cumming and Denise and Charlie Major, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Linda and Robert Smith of Maxwell and Edith Wheeler of North Platte.
OAKLEY WRAY LAPP
Dillon and Lexi Lapp of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Oakley Wray, born Oct. 30, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Keri Banks of Wallace and Shane and Traci Lapp of Ogallala.
TRYPP DOUGLAS MOOG
Jamie and Nathan Moog of North Platte are the parents of a son, Trypp Douglas, born Oct. 29, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Douglas and Danette Moog, and Debra Pike, all of North Platte. Great-grandpa is Ernest Crankshaw of North Platte.
GRAND ISLAND
CHI HEALTH SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER
KAYLEE LOREE THORNTON
Dustin and Kari (Sawyer) Thornton of Grand Island are the parents of a daughter, Kaylee LoRee, born Oct. 24, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Harlan and Connie Sawyer of Grand Island and Todd and Loreece Thornton of Long Pine.
KEARNEY
CHI GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
OLIVER BRIAN GARTH
Dr. Timothy and Michelle (Boell) Garth of Kearney are the parents of a son, Oliver Brian, born Aug. 23, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Therese Garth of North Platte and Doug and Robin Boell of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Dixie and the late Ben Boell of Holdrege, the late Lawrence and Mary Alice McCarthy of North Platte, the late Myron and Catherine Garth of Kansas City, Missouri, and the late Art and Ramona Heins of Amherst.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.