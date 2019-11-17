GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
LEIGHTYN LYNETTE SOWLE
Ryan and Danica Sowle of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Leightyn Lynette, born Nov. 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Shannon and Traci Messersmith of Hershey, Gavin and Cherie McClintock of Grainton and Wayne and Ginger Sowle of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Steve and Beth Messersmith of Curtis, Gary and Helen McConnell, Vee Weir, and Duane and Sue McClintock, all of Wallace, and Faye Sowle of North Platte. Great-great-grandparent is Joan Messersmith of Hayes Center.
JACKSON RYAN DOCTER
Ryan and Esther Docter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jackson Ryan, born Nov. 12, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Dale and Beulah Docter of Hershey, Art and Becky Ryan of Carl Junction, Missouri. Great-grandparents are Charles and Janet Blowers of Arnold, and Mable Hasenauer of North Platte.
JACOB CHRISTOPHER HORTON
Charles and Ashleigh Horton of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Jacob Christopher, born Nov. 10, 2019, weighing 4 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Janna (Mark) Winegardner of North Platte, Chris (Aimee) Larson of Morrison, Colorado, Melissa Horton-Flores of Ogallala and Antonio (Eulalia) Barrera of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
KASEN CHARLES PERLINGER
Collin and Amber Perlinger of Paxton are the parents of a son, Kasen Charles, born Nov. 9, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Debby Perlinger of Paxton, and Dick and Teresa Kester of Clearwater. Brother is Ryker Perlinger.
ABRIANNA MARIE TYRELL
Faith Kennicutt and Cashous Tyrell of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Abrianna Marie, born Nov. 8, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Joe Kennicutt of Roscoe, Traci Clark of North Platte, Zenobia Dean of Paxton and Charlie Tyrell of Sutherland.
STELLA JEAN KELSO
Mackenzie Skrtich and Erik Kelso of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Stella Jean, born Nov. 7, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Tim Skrtich, and Christina and Jeff Nelson, all of North Platte.
MAVERICK MICHAEL LICARI
Matthew and Emily Licari of North Platte are the parents of a son, Maverick Michael, born Nov. 6, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Bob and Lisa Birge of Ogallala and Dave and Brenda Licari of Columbus.
OWEN ALLYN SUTTON
Tara Sutton of North Platte is the mother of a son, Owen Allyn, born Nov. 7, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Allyn and Michelle Sutton of Ogallala.
OTHER HOSPITALS
MATTHEW DONALD PEDERSON JR.
Matt and Lindsey Peterson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Matthew Donald Jr., born Oct. 30, 2019, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Dave Pederson of North Platte, Beth Forney of Alliance, and Steve Mikkelsen and Stephanie Meyers, both of Omaha.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
