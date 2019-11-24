GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KARSON AVERY SMITH
Trysten and Sammantha Smith of North Platte are the parents of a son, Karson Avery, born Nov. 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Tara Smith of North Platte and David and Joise Roundy of Stratton.
HENRY SCOTT OWEN
Jeff and Cherie Owen of Maxwell are the parents of a son, Henry Scott, born Nov. 16, 2019, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Kenny and Pat Owen of North Platte and David and Peggy Carter of Zapata, Texas.
LILYANDRA EILEEN MAE WHITTINGTON
Stephanie Barnhart and Brent Whittington of Benkelman are the parents of a daughter, LilyAndra Eileen Mae, born Nov. 16, 2019, weighing 3 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Judy and Bill Aeby and Alma Draper of Benkelman.
AMELIA LYNN KRAMER
Paul and Kerri Kramer of Tryon are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Lynn, born Nov. 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Rhonda Chada, Judy Kramer and Bill Kramer, all of North Platte. Great-grandmothers are Dorothy Powers of North Platte and Aubrey French of Stapleton.
ELLIE MARIE GRIFFITHS
Ryan and Mickayla Griffths of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Ellie Marie, born Nov. 17, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Rod and Kristi Griffiths and Clint and Christy Sheets, all of Wallace.
SANTASIA MICHELLE EBERT
Samantha Miller and Richard Ebert are the parents of a daughter, Santasia Michelle, born Nov. 16, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Steve Miller and Michelle Miller.
CALLIE KAY IRWIN
Thomas and Kayla Irwin of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Callie Kay, born Nov. 14, 2019, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Rick and Tammy Fletcher of North Platte and Donna Mitchell of Baytown, Texas.
RUBY ROSE BARNEY
Margaret and Michael Barney of Mullen are the parents of a daughter, Ruby Rose, born Nov. 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Susan and Stephen Holsan of Mullen, Christpher and Patti Barney of Utah and Elizabeth and Thomas Davis of Maine.
BETSY AMELIA HANSON
Sean and Megan Hanson of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Betsy Amelia, born Nov. 14, 2019, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Dan and Roxie Hanson of Madrid, Chuck Comstock of Auburn and Kim Comstock of Brock.
OTHER HOSPITALS
MATTHEW DONALD PEDERSON JR.
Matt and Lindsey Pederson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Matthew Donald Jr., born Oct. 30, 2019, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Dave Pederson of North Platte, Beth Forney of Alliance, and Steve Mikkelsen and Stephanie Meyers, both of Omaha.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
