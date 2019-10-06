GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JOSIAH JOHN VARGAS
Ana Velez-Rojas and Jeremy Vargas of North Platte are the parents of a son, Josiah John, born Oct. 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
URIEL ISAAC CANO
Uriel and Erin Cano of McCook are the parents of a son, Uriel Isaac, born Oct. 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Federico and Tereza Cano and Edilberto and Suri Velazquez, all of Mexico.
GARRETT SCOTT GRANTZINGER
Chelsa and Ryan Grantzinger of Merna are the parents of a son, Garrett Scott, born Sept. 30, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Joe and Deb Grantzinger of Merna and Jeff and Angela Werner of Cozad.
LILLY JOY DUNN
Micah and Trish Dunn of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lilly Joy, born Sept. 28, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Cindy VanEpps of Hays, Kansas, and Jerry and Penny Dunn of Lakin, Kansas.
EMELYN BERNADINE HASTINGS
Ray and Amanda Hastings of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Emelyn Bernadine, born Sept. 28, 2019, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Judy Hastings and Bill Hastings, both of North Platte, and Chris and Chris Schmidt of Kearney.
CORA FAITH CARTER
Craig and Allison Carter of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Cora Faith, born Sept. 28, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Ronda Carter of Kingman, Arizona, Pat Howell of Norton, Kansas, and David and Mary Ann Grover of Hill City, South Dakota.
JOSEPH KINGSTON DECENT
Christopher Spradlin and Wendy DeCent of North Platte are the parents of a son, Joseph Kingston, born Sept. 27, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Christopher and Marci Spradlin of North Platte and Robert and Peggy DeCent of Sutherland.
HUDSON JOSEPH PETERS
Cole and Mara Peters of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Hudson Joseph, born Sept. 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Cindy Reiss of Ogallala, and Tina Rowe of Ogallala. Great-grandparents are Pete and Wanda Peters of Ogallala.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
