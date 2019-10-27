GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CHARLIE ELIZABETH MCDANIEL
Jake and Marissa McDaniel of Imperial are the parents of a daughter, Charlie Elizabeth, born Oct. 22, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Greg and Kelly Smith of Washington, North Carolina, and Cedric and Sherrie McDaniel of Wauneta.
GATLYN TAYLOR THOMPSON
Derek and Sydnee Thompson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Gatlyn Taylor, born Oct. 20, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Dennis and Shawna Thompson of North Platte, Cliff Gordon of North Platte and Tracy Gordon of Surprise, Arizona.
KAYMBREE GENE STEWART
Walker Stewart and Sheree Rodriguez of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kaymbree Gene, born Oct. 22, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Teresa Stewart of North Platte, Karmell Stewart of O’Neill and Betsy Fowler of Lincoln.
GAGE WILLIAM NIKKEL
Dyke and Marilyn Nikkel of Paxton are the parents of a son, Gage William, born Oct. 19, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Donovan and Donna Nikkel of Dalhart, Texas, and Sheldon and Emilie Koehn of Hiawatha, Kansas.
ROSARIO EZEKIEL BROWN
Ryan and Rosalinda Brown of North Platte are the parents of a son, Rosario Ezekiel, born Oct. 18, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 8.6 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Nora Rasmussen of North Platte and Ed and Ann Campbell, of Trenton.
LINCOLN MATTHEW LEON DUPEIRE
Austyn and Brittany DuPeire of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Lincoln Matthew Leon, born Oct. 18, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Matthew and Kristy DuPeire.
ALIVIA ROSE KENNEDY
Jordyn Kennedy of Curtis is the parent of a daughter, Alivia Rose, born Oct. 16, 2018, weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy and Joe Kennedy and Tonnie and Dustin Clouse.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
