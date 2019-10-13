GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
VINCENT LEE WEISS
Chandler Erickson and Chase Weiss of North Platte are the parents of a son, Vincent Lee, born Oct. 8, 2019, weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Pamela Erickson, Jeff Erickson, Sheila James, Troy James and Richard Weiss, all of North Platte.
HADASSA NAHOMI GARCIA MORAN
Cesar and Rossely Garcia of Imperial are the parents of a daughter, Hadassa Nahomi, born Oct. 7, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Cesar and Olga Garcia of Imperial, Jose D. Moran of Honduras and Santos V. Garcia of Holyoke, Colorado.
OAKLEN RAY ELY
David and Montana Ely of North Platte are the parents of a son, Oaklen Ray, born Oct. 27, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce.
BODEN DANIEL CHERRY
Josh and Kristen Cherry of McCook are the parents of a son, Boden Daniel, born Oct. 7, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Pat and Melanie Cherry of McCook and Daniel and Nan Schaper of Olathe, Kansas.
ULYSSES DANIEL COOPER
Brandy Davy and Cody Cooper of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ulysses Daniel, born Oct. 4, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Becky and Joe Shifflett and Peggy and David Navarrette.
KNOX PAUL McMURTRY
Danny and Cassie McMurtry of North Platte are the parents of a son, Knox Paul, born Oct. 4, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Artie and Annette Boudreaux of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Jim and Sally McMurtry of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.