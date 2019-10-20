GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
DECLAN SCOTT HIGGINS
Christian and Mindy Higgins of North Platte are the parents of a son, Declan Scott, born Oct. 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Dawn Higgins and DeWayne Harkless of Astoria, Oregon, and Dale Crump of North Platte.
COLE MARVIN ALBRECHT
Colton and Stacy Albrecht of North Platte are the parents of a son, Cole Marvin, born Oct. 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Leo and Coleen Chingren of North Platte and Marty and Jean Albrecht of Kearney.
LYRIC JADE BENETIZ
Chantella Nesslein and Eddie Benitez of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lyric Jade, born Oct. 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
COLT GILBERT QUINN
Ricky and Sarah Quinn of North Platte are the parents of a son, Colt Gilbert, born Oct. 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
GRANT THOMAS EUGENE BEHRENS
Marilyn Keefer and David Behrens of North Platte are the parents of a son, Grant Thomas Eugene, born Oct. 10, 2019, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Thomas and Laurie Keefer of North Platte and Dave and Carla Behrens of Crete.
CHARLOTTE ANN KELLER
Troy and Theresa Keller of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Ann Keller, born Oct. 9, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Marty and Jean Keller of Paxton and Richard and Lisa Buse of Surprise.
OTHER HOSPITALS
KAIA BELEN KINNEY
Joel and Ivette Kinney of Lexington are the parents of a daughter, Kaia Belen, born Aug. 15, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Mary Kinney of North Platte and Jose and Belen Pena of Tecumseh. Great-grandparent is Isabel Kinney of North Platte.
