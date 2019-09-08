GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
LOXLEY MUSE BERGLUND
Katie Berglund of North Platte is the parent of a daughter, Loxley Muse, born Sept. 2, 2019, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Tim and Liz Berglund of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Carolyn Gerdes of North Platte.
BAKER CASWELL BASSETT
Chase and Heather Bassett of North Platte are the parents of a son, Baker Caswell, born Sept. 1, 2019, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Scott and Julia Mugrage of Delta Junction, Arkansas, and Ted and Chris Bassett of North Platte.
ZOEY ALINA JAYDE DVORAK
Brianna and Daniel Dvorak of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zoey Alina Jayde, born Sept. 2, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Aleta and Mike Cadena of Cambridge and Jake and Michelle Dvorak of Atkinson.
REMMIE LEON CARR
Todd and Ginger Carr of North Platte are the parents of a son, Remmie Leon, born Aug. 31, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Leon and Rose Gift of Thedford, Mark Carr of Halsey, and Sondra Fry of Grand Island. Great-grandmother is Elsie Carr of Halsey.
TUCKER GRAY URBINA
Andrew Urbina and Tyann Epping of North Platte are the parents of a son, Tucker Gray, born Aug. 30, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Mona and Gabe Brown of North Platte, Tim Epping of Kearney and Renee Jeffers of Burwell.
GATLYN JOHN-DOUGLAS KELLEY
Tim and Mary Beth Kelley of Hershey are the parents of a son, Gatlyn John-Douglas, born Aug. 28, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are John and Bette Kleidosty and Doug and Theresa Kelley, all of North Platte.
MILA MICHELLE MEAD
Mercedes Mannon and Dennis Mead of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Mila Michelle, born Aug. 28, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Lisa Pacheco, and Todd and Cassie Mannon, all of North Platte, and Dawn and Ric Tryon of Ogallala.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
