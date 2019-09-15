GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
VALEIGHNA AMORETTE LITTLE
Andrew and Brianna Little of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Valeighna Amorette, born Sept. 10, 2019, weighing 10 pounds, 7 ounces.
ELLIOTT SCHEY DIRCKSEN
Thomas and Laura Dircksen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Elliott Schey, born Sept. 6, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Darci and Bob Marr of Kearney and Kevin and Donna Juenemann of Kansas City, Kansas.
CLEMENT JON HARPENAU
Jesse and Maria Harpenau of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Clement Jon, born Sept. 15, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Gregory Araujo of Lexington, Bruce and Connie Hird of Cozad, and Ken and Jane Harpenau of Wahoo. Great-grandparents are Pete and Helen Araujo of Lexington.
GRACYNN RAELYNN BARTA
Shantel and Jordan Barta of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gracynn RaeLynn, born Sept. 3, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Fred and Lisa Rookstool of North Platte, Teresa and Mark Crawford of Cairo and Jim Barta of Broken Bow. Great-grandparents are Gene and JoAnn Rookstool of North Platte, Connie Stewart of Broken Bow, Sheilah Valentine of Arthur and Rich Gilming of North Platte.
MACI MAE BODENUS
Josh and Kaila Bodenus of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Maci Mae, born Sept. 5, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Roxanne and Brian Lee, and Tim Barrett, all of North Platte, Gary Bodenus of Loop City, and Anita and James Holmberg of Franklin
MIA ELLIE COLE
Bryan and Yuri Cole of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Mia Ellie, born Sept. 4, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Rodger and Robin Rankin of Ogallala, Eucario and Lidia Manzanares of Santa Ana, California, and Ron and Linda Cole of Douglas, Wyoming.
TREY ARTHUR STAROSTKA
Matt and Laura Starostka of North Platte are the parents of a son, Trey Arthur, born Sept. 4, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Linda and the late Deryl Peterson of Hardville, and Jane and Jim Starostka of Chappell.
GIOVANI XAVIER DELSO
Kenneth and Natasha Delso of Maywood are the parents of a son, Giovani Xavier, born Sept. 4, 2019, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Sharon and Martin Sellers of North Platte and Rod and Cindy Wheeler of North Platte.
OTHER HOSPITALS
KEARNEY
HANNAH JOY RUSH
Katie (Thomsen) and Nick Rush of Merna are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Joy, born Aug. 16, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Terry and the late Colleen Rush of Merna, and Mike and Justine Thomsen of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Jack and Jackie Rush of Arizona, Marion Thomsen of North Platte and Gale and Judy Moody of Ansley. She comes home to one sibling, Collin Alan, 2.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.