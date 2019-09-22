GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
PARIS ELIZABETH DEAN
Sarah Stonerook and Pierre Dean II of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Paris Elizabeth, born Sept. 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Shelia Clark, Carla Dean, the late Christopher Stonerook, Pierre Dean and Barbara Clark, all of North Platte.
AIZLEIGH JAE RICHARDS
Alexis Gabel and Mathew Richards of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Sept. 16, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Krystal Salpas of Kearney, Rick Gabel of North Platte, James Gulley and Annett Richards, both of Huntsville, Alabama.
GRAYSON JEAN MELVIN
Trevor and Ashley Melvin of North Platte are the parents of a son, Grayson Jean, born Sept. 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Teena and Craig Davisson of North Platte, Shannon and Tom Smith of Laramie, Wyoming, Tim Melvin, Amy Werner and Marilyn Davisson, all of North Platte, and Kathie and John Oppenheim of Denver.
BOHDAN MATTHEW SCHILL
Matt and Cassie Schill of Valentine are the parents of a son, Bohdan Matthew, born Sept. 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are John and Chris Schill of Union, Iowa, and Ray and JoEllen Kubik of Traer, Iowa.
LYRIC RAYMOND NAVARRETE
De’quan and Valerie Navarette of North Platte are the parents of a son, Lyric Raymond, born Sept. 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
ROGAN EMERY JENSEN
Kayla and Jason Jensen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rogan Emery, born Sept. 12, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
EZLEY RAE GARCIA
Journey Laack and David Garcia of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ezley Rae, born Sept. 17, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
ZACKARY JOHN BORTNER
Matthew and Jessica Bortner of North Platte are the parents of a son, Zackary John, born Sept. 18, 2019, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are John and Cynthia Gutschenritter of North Platte and Karen Bortner of Grand Island.
HEZEKIAH DAVID GARRICK
Brad and Emily Garrick of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hezekiah David, born Sept. 18, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Kristi Geschwentner of Oberlin, Kansas, and Terry Geschwenter of Tonganoxie, Kansas.
JAYDA RAELYNN STEELE
Michael and Allison Steele of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jayde RaeLynn, born Sept. 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Karen Kepler, John Steele and Shawna Welsh, all of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
