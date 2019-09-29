GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BROOX TAYLOR HILL
Taylor and D’Lainee Hill of Hershey are the parents of a son, Broox Taylor, born Sept. 26, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Bryan and Lori Hill of Ogallala and Layne and Stephanie Groseth of North Platte.
THOR CONNER OWENS
ShaLynn Jefferson and Ken Owens of Trenton are the parents of a son, Thor Conner, born Sept. 21, 2019, weighing 4 pounds, 14.7 ounces. Grandparents are Bill Owens of Trenton, Dan and LaNita Steinert of Hayes Center, and Cindy Tribunella and Philip Wilhelm, both of Cambridge.
CHARLIE BABE JOHNSON
Trevor and Alicia Johnson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Charlie Babe, born Sept. 20, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Holly Hyde, and Steven and Tracy Johnson of North Platte, Camie and Jose Tovar of Elm Creek and the late Alaina Sandoval.
HADLYNN ELAINE-MARIE DOWSE
Logan and McKenzie Dowse of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Hadlynn Elaine-Marie, born Sept. 19, 2019, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Lynn and Tina Pyzer of North Platte, Jeanne Ducker, Carrie Schwaderer, both of Loup City, and Duane Ducker of Broken Bow.
HEZEKIAH DAVID GARRICK
Brad and Emily Garrick of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hezekiah David, born Sept. 18, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Don and Pam Garrick of North Platte, Kristi Geschwentner of Oberlin, Kansas, and Terry Geschwenter of Tonganoxie, Kansas.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
