GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
MYLAH JEAN NORTHEY
Shane Northey and Miranda Schade of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Mylah Jean, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Melva Northey, Randy Northey and Sandy Schade, all of North Platte.
BRANTLEE JASPER SCHULTZ
Warren and Danyel Schultz of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Brantlee Jasper, born Aug. 24, 2019, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Walter Jr. and Alice Schultz and Lynn Vass, all of Gothenburg, and Troy and Kim Westermann of Brighton, Colorado.
