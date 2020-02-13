The family of Velma M. (Wilson) Walker will be honoring her 95th birthday from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at Linden Court, 4000 W. Philip Ave., North Platte. Cards may be sent to Room No. 119, Linden Court, 4000 W. Philip Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.
