The family of Robert (Bob) Decker, a former North Platte resident, is hosting an open house from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in honor of his 90th birthday at his home in Kearney. Cards may be sent to his son John Decker at 10687 County Road 23, Fort Lupton, CO 80621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.